UPDATE 4-ArcelorMittal says steel demand dip deepening

* Q3 core profit (EBITDA) $2.41 bln vs expected $2.49 bln

* Sees Q4 steel shipments lower than in Q3

* Sees Q4 core profit "no lower than $1.6 bln"

* Cuts 2011 capex guidance to around $5 bln from $5.5 bln

* Shares up 2 pct, underperforming peers (Updates with CEO, CFO, closing shares)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 ArcelorMittal SA , the world's largest steelmaker, said a summer dip in demand is deepening into a second-half slump, with even lower steel shipments and prices in the fourth quarter than the third leading it to scrap some investment plans.

ArcelorMittal, which makes between 6 and 7 percent of global steel, said on Thursday customers were increasingly cautious due to economic uncertainties, such as the risk of recession in developed markets and policy tightening in China leading to slower growth.

Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told an investor conference call that steel shipments would be 'marginally' lower in the fourth quarter than the third, but added there was some downside risk.

Prices had also fallen, with customers waiting for possible further weakness and not keen to build inventories, he said, although stock levels were not high. Weaker prices for raw materials such as iron ore had also put pressure on steel.

ArcelorMittal shares fell as much as 6.3 percent to a two-week low in early trading, but then rising hopes that Greece will abandon a referendum on a euro zone bailout and a rate cut from the European Central Bank caused a general market rebound.

The shares closed up 2.0 percent, while the STOXX European basic resources index ended 3.0 percent higher.

Ingo Schachel of Commerzbank said it was clearly lagging other steel stocks, such as ThyssenKrupp or Voestalpine -- up 5.4 and 6.8 percent respectively.

"The steel sector is among the most reactive to newsflow about the economy... ArcelorMittal is still underperforming even if it has recovered," he said.

The Luxembourg-based firm forecast global steel consumption growth to slow to 5 percent next year from 7 percent in 2011.

Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said developed world steel consumption should experience zero to low growth, rather than a 2009-style collapse.

China, the world's top consumer and producer of steel, had also resorted to output cuts, he said, meaning the market should not be flooded with its exports as has happened in the past.

STEEL FACES KNIFE, MINING EXPANSION STAYS

The Luxembourg-based company said its core profit (EBITDA) fell 29 percent in the third quarter from the second to $2.41 billion, at the bottom of its previous guided range.

It said it had postponed steel expansion at two sites in Brazil and that it had cut its capital expenditure in 2011 to some $5 billion from $5.5 billion. Next year capex would be at a similar or lower level with mining capex maintained.

The company last week dropped a joint $5 billion bid with Peabody for Macarthur Coal after high acceptance sent the price up for an asset that ArcelorMittal would not control.

"We would rather deploy that capital in our own mining business," Aditya Mittal said.

ArcelorMittal in September launched a plan to focus production at its lowest cost steel plants aimed at boosting annual EBITDA by $1 billion by the end of 2012.

It intends to close steel facilities in Liege, Belgium, and has temporarily idled blast furnaces in France, Germany and Poland as well as arc furnaces in Luxembourg and Spain.

It said it still believed core profit would be higher in the second half of 2011 than a year earlier, when a sharp slowdown and a margin squeeze led to a fourth-quarter loss.

Lakshmi Mittal said that meant a core profit no lower than $1.6 billion in the final three months. Before Thursday, analysts had been forecasting on average $2.3 billion.

ArcelorMittal now has more mining income to soften the blow of a slowdown and has told investors it is better braced to weather a recession than in 2008/2009, because of savings made to date and an improved balance sheet.

The steel group said it was on track to boost iron ore production by 10 percent and coal production by 20 percent this year.

ArcelorMittal's comments mirror those of U.S. and Asian rivals, which have already forecast weak demand and prices stretching into the fourth quarter, when a pick-up from a seasonal third-quarter dip might normally occur. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Sebastian Moffett and Elaine Hardcastle)