UPDATE 1-Junk-rated ArcelorMittal raises surprise $4 bln

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
* Had targeted $3.5 bln
* Shares sold at 4.4 percent discount
BRUSSELS Jan 10 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA raised a bigger-than-expected $4 billion in a share and convertible notes offering, it said on Thursday, to fix its debt-laden balance sheet.
The world's biggest steel producer, which has had its credit rating cut to "junk" status, had forecast that the offer would raise $3.5 billion.
It issued $2.25 billion in convertible notes at a 6 percent yearly coupon, against a 5.875 percent to 6.375 percent range it gave when it announced the offering on Wednesday.
That compares with $1.75 billion it raised by selling shares at $16.75 each, a 4.4 percent discount to the price they closed at in the United States on Tuesday, the day before the offer was announced.
The Luxembourg-based group has stepped up its debt-cutting efforts since Standard & Poor's became the first credit agency to cut the group's rating to junk in August.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.