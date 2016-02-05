ArcelorMittal forecasts only slight rise of steel demand in 2016

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
BRUSSELS Feb 5 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast on Friday that global apparent steel demand would rise by up to 0.5 percent in 2016.
It predicted lower apparent steel consumption, which includes changes to inventory levels, in Brazil, China and the former Soviet states, but increases in the United States and Europe, where it does the bulk of its business. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.