公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五

ArcelorMittal forecasts only slight rise of steel demand in 2016

BRUSSELS Feb 5 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast on Friday that global apparent steel demand would rise by up to 0.5 percent in 2016.

It predicted lower apparent steel consumption, which includes changes to inventory levels, in Brazil, China and the former Soviet states, but increases in the United States and Europe, where it does the bulk of its business. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)

