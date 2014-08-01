UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal cuts outlook as ore prices hit mining

* Cuts outlook to more than $7 bln from about $8 bln before
* Iron ore price assumption cut to $105/tonne from $120
* Q2 core profit $1.76 bln vs Reuters poll consensus $1.83
bln
(Adds demand forecasts, profit figure)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Aug 1 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, cut its forecast for earnings this
year after lower than anticipated iron ore prices ate into the
profit of its mining business.
The company, which makes about 6 percent of world steel and
is a broad gauge for the health of global manufacturing, said it
now expected core profit to be above $7 billion, having
previously given a figure of about $8 billion for the full year.
ArcelorMittal, more than double the size of its nearest
rival, nevertheless said its steel business was faring well and
that it had increased demand forecasts for Europe and the United
States, which account for about two-thirds of its shipments.
The company retained its forecast that global steel
consumption would rise by between 3.0 and 3.5 percent, with
slightly lower growth in China, now a modest decline seen in
Brazil and a drop for Russia and surrounding states.
Russia only takes up about 2 percent of ArcelorMittal's
steel, but its weakness removes a source of expected growth.
The International Monetary Fund last week slashed its global
economic growth forecast and said geopolitical risks from crises
in the Middle East and Ukraine could dent growth further.
ArcelorMittal also sells less than 2 percent of its steel in
China, but the country is both the world's largest steel
producer and consumer, and growth there has supported both steel
and iron ore prices.
ArcelorMittal said it had adjusted its assumption for iron
ore prices to $105 per tonne from $120 per tonne before and
implying a second-half average of $100.
The company reported second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of
$1.76 billion, below the average $1.83 billion expectation in a
Reuters poll of brokers. Last year, the figure was $1.70
billion.
Overall for steel, demand from automakers is good, with EU
car registrations up 6.5 percent in the first half. The
construction sector, which uses about half of the world's steel,
is gradually improving.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing Robert-Jan Bartunek)