UPDATE 3-ArcelorMittal says strength in key steel markets offsets mine pain

* Q3 core profit (EBITDA) $1.91 bln vs Reuters poll $1.82
bln
* Keeps 2014 forecast for core profit in excess of $7 bln
* Cuts 2014 global steel forecast, sees U.S. sharply higher
* Shares up 3.8 pct, among best performing European blue
chips
(Adds shares, CFO, analyst comment)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 7 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, pointed to rising demand in its key
markets next year and confirmed its profit forecast for 2014 on
Friday, as improvements in U.S. and European steel more than
offset plunging iron ore prices.
Analysts had feared that the company -- which makes about 6
percent of global steel and is one of the world's largest iron
ore producers -- would temper its outlook given the impact on
its mining operations of iron ore prices at five-year lows.
"The steel business is strong enough -- due to volume
improvements, cost improvements we have made, as well as the
overall steel market -- to offset the price decline in iron
ore," Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal said.
ArcelorMittal shares were up 3.3 percent at 10.21 euros at
1120 GMT, making them the top riser in the STOXX Europe 600
basic resources index and among the best performers in
the FTSEurofirst index of leading European stocks.
"They've beaten market consensus by 5 percent. There had
also been some doubt as to whether they would be able to hold on
to their guidance," said ING analyst Jaap Kuin, who has a 'buy'
recommendation and 13 euro price target.
ArcelorMittal, a benchmark for worldwide manufacturing, cut
its estimate for 2014 global steel consumption growth to
2.25-2.75 percent from 3.0-3.5 percent because of a slowdown in
China and heavy declines in Brazil and former Soviet states.
Importantly, however, it made a sharp upward revision of its
overall market estimate for U.S. steel consumption, while that
for Europe was left little changed. The two regions account for
about two-thirds of ArcelorMittal's steel shipments.
"What we say, which is important, is that we are
constructive on the U.S. economy and the European economy next
year," Mittal said, adding he also saw a steel rebound next year
in Brazil, which fell into recession in the first half of 2014.
ArcelorMittal expects a core profit (EBITDA) this year of
above $7 billion. The "smart" estimate of Thomson Reuters's
StarMine, which weights analyst's forecasts according to past
performance, had been for core profit of $7.2 billion.
In the third quarter it beat estimates, with earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.91
billion, above the average $1.82 billion in a Reuters poll of
brokers and up nearly 12 percent on the same period last year.
The company said it had fared well in Europe, partly due to
an improved market but also due to savings from past years of
plant closures and job cuts.
North America, dampened earlier in the year by a harsh and
extended winter, had increased profit from higher steel
shipments and average prices even as fixed costs rose.
ROARING U.S. DEMAND
The group, double the size of rival Nippon Steel and
Sumitomo Metal Corp, said U.S. steel consumption would
be 8.25-8.75 percent higher this year, buoyed by a broad-based
recovery and the building of inventories for next year.
Top U.S. steelmakers, such as Nucor and U.S. Steel
Corp, have cited strong demand from the auto, appliance
and oil and gas industries, as well as lower energy costs.
The construction sector, which uses about half of the
world's steel, has also improved from 2013.
ArcelorMittal said that strong demand in key developed
markets meant it would maintain its forecast that steel
shipments would be 3 percent higher this year than last.
Iron ore shipments, it said, would be up 15 percent after
the ramp-up of capacity at its mines in eastern Canada.
The company has, however, suffered from sharply lower iron
ore prices, largely the result of the slowdown in China
weakening demand while miners have boosted output.
The spot benchmark Asian iron ore price .IO62-CNO=MB has
fallen by about 40 percent this year to below $80 a tonne,
prompting ArcelorMittal in August to cut its 2014 group profit
estimate.
(Editing by David Goodman and Clara Ferreira Marques)