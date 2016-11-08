UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal sees weak last quarter as coal spike hits margins

(Adds details on units)
BRUSSELS Nov 8 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest producer of steel reported third-quarter core
profit below expectations on Tuesday and added that its final
quarter would be weaker than the third as higher coal prices and
lower U.S. steel prices hit margins.
While the group said steel prices would eventually align
with more the sharply increased cost of coal, it added margins
would be hit in the fourth quarter, when U.S. steel prices would
also be lower.
Prices for Australian premium hard coking coal
.PHCC-AUS=SI have surged from around $70 a tonne in February
to more than $250 now.
ArcelorMittal increased its forecast for working capital to
$1 billion from $500 million previously, adding it still
expected to have positive cash flow for the year as a whole.
Core profit rose 40 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter to $1.897 million, but was below the $1.966 billion
expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
The group, which had guided for core profit (EBITDA) to be
above $4.5 billion in 2016, compared with $5.2 billion in 2015,
already crossed the guidance threshold at the end of the first
nine months.
The group said average prices for steel rose 7.4 percent in
the quarter, mainly driven by better prices in North America,
Brazil and Europe.
ArcelorMittal also slightly improved its market outlook for
China, the world's largest producer and consumer of steel, where
it now sees slight growth of apparent steel consumption.
Chinese prices for reinforcing bars used in construction
rose to their highest level since September 2014 this
month amidst tightening supply.
Overcapacity in the Chinese steel sector has led to a surge
in exports which steelmakers in Europe and the United States
have sought to counteract by lobbying for anti-dumping duties.
Last week, China's Baosteel Group said it would cut steel
production capacity by 11 million tonnes over 2016 and 2017,
more than it had previously indicated.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)