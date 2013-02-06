版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 14:14 BJT

ArcelorMittal sees slow 2013 pickup after wretched 2012

BRUSSELS Feb 6 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said it expected improvement this year after a wretched 2012 in which a slump of demand in Europe pushed it into a loss.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Wednesday it expected steel shipments overall to be between 2 and 3 percent higher in 2013 than last year and margins per tonne to improve marginally over the course of the year due to a cost saving plan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐