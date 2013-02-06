ArcelorMittal sees slow 2013 pickup after wretched 2012

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 6 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said it expected improvement this year after a wretched 2012 in which a slump of demand in Europe pushed it into a loss.
The Luxembourg-based company said on Wednesday it expected steel shipments overall to be between 2 and 3 percent higher in 2013 than last year and margins per tonne to improve marginally over the course of the year due to a cost saving plan.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing