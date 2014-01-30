版本:
BRIEF-ArcelorMittal announces US antitrust clearance for Thyssenkrupp Steel USA deal

AMSTERDAM Jan 30 ArcelorMittal SA : * ArcelorMittal announces receipt of US antitrustclearance for Thyssenkrupp Steel USA acquisition * Termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the acquisition * Acquisition is expected to close later in the first quarter of 2014 o r in the second quarter of 2014
