ArcelorMittal retains global steel demand growth forecast of 0-0.5 pct

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS May 6 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker retained its forecast for global apparent steel consumpion growth of between zero and 0.5 percent in 2016.
This came as it raised its forecast for China to a decline of between zero and 1 percent, from a previous fall of between 0.5 and 1.5 percent, but it cut its forecast for Brazil to a drop of 10-12 percent, from a previous negative 6-7 percent.
It retained its other forecasts for other regions, with growth seen in the United States and Europe and a fall in the former Soviet states. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11