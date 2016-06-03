U.S. environmental groups question Arch Coal's bankruptcy exit plan

| CHICAGO, June 3
CHICAGO, June 3 A coalition of U.S.
environmental groups said Arch Coal's plan to emerge
from bankruptcy fails to describe how the coal producer would
finance its mine clean-up obligations, according to a court
filing.
Coal companies are required to provide bonds on future
clean-up costs but during decades of strength in the coal sector
many were allowed to self-bond, a federal program that accepted
companies' own balance sheets as collateral.
That has become a concern since Chapter 11 bankruptcy
filings by some of the biggest coal companies in the United
States. The self-bond program is now under federal review.
"Given the strong possibility of (self-bonding) privileges
being curtailed, it is highly likely that (Arch Coal) will be
required to incur substantial expense" in finding a substitute
for self-bonds, an environmental collective said in a limited
objection filed with the U.S Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis late
on Thursday.
Arch declined to comment.
In states where regulators do not allow self-bonding, mining
companies have to pay for a form of insurance known as a surety
or collateral bond.
Arch Coal, the second largest U.S. coal miner, has
self-bonded for $485.5 million in estimated clean-up costs, but
has said in court filings that it expects its final clean-up
costs to be significantly less than that amount.
In their filing, the groups also requested clearer language
regarding environmental liabilities on mining operations in
Arch's disclosure statement, which describes the bankruptcy
plan.
The plan should not "relieve the responsibility" of a future
owner or operator from complying with federal laws on cleaning
waters or restoring mined land, the coalition formed by Sierra
Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia
Highlands Conservancy said.
A hearing to approve Arch's disclosure statement is
scheduled for June 9 in St. Louis. The company filed for
bankruptcy protection in January with $6 billion of debt.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Hals)