Creditor sues Arch Coal's lenders for trying to block debt swap

Sept 17 A creditor of Arch Coal Inc has
sued a group of lenders alleging they are trying to use the
struggling U.S. miner's credit agreement to block its
out-of-court restructuring efforts and push it into bankruptcy.
GSO Special Situations Master Fund LP, which holds some of
Arch Coal's unsecured notes, has sought a temporary restraining
order against the lenders.
Arch Coal's restructuring plan includes a private debt
exchange offer to swap existing senior notes for longer term
securities.
The company had announced the exchange offer in July and had
extended, multiple times, the deadline for completion, which is
now Sept. 23.
GSO, a part of private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
, said the defendants are using "improper and legally
unsupportable efforts" to block the swap and if the
restructuring plan fails, it is nearly certain the company would
file for bankruptcy.
The exchange plan complies with the provisions in the credit
agreement that the company may issue an additional secured debt
of $400 million, as long as incremental term loans do not exceed
$150 million and the total debt does not exceed $2.3 billion,
GSO said in the filing.
The transaction is expected to help the company reduce its
total debt by almost 20 percent and its annual interest expense
by more than 20 percent, it said.
Coal producers including Arch Coal have been under pressure
as power utilities switch to cheaper natural gas and big
consumers such as China reduce imports.
Arch Coal officials or GSO Capital Partners LP were not
immediately available for comment.
The case has been filed in the New York State Supreme Court
dated Sept. 16 and Index no.- 653110/2015.
