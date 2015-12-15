Arch Coal to extend interest payment grace period

BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
Dec 15 Arch Coal Inc said it has chosen to extend by 30 days the time period the company has to make about $90 million in interest payment that was due on Tuesday.
Arch Coal, which ended a proposed debt swap in October that was seen as key to delaying a potential bankruptcy, said it plans to use the grace period to continue talks with creditors to restructure its balance sheet. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call