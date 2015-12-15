版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 20:03 BJT

Arch Coal to extend interest payment grace period

Dec 15 Arch Coal Inc said it has chosen to extend by 30 days the time period the company has to make about $90 million in interest payment that was due on Tuesday.

Arch Coal, which ended a proposed debt swap in October that was seen as key to delaying a potential bankruptcy, said it plans to use the grace period to continue talks with creditors to restructure its balance sheet. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

