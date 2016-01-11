版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 15:40 BJT

Arch Coal files for bankruptcy

Jan 11 Arch Coal Inc, the second-largest coal miner in the United States, and its domestic subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate a restructuring with a group of lenders that hold more than 50 percent of its debt, the company said.

Arch Coal said on Monday it reached an agreement with its lenders that will eliminate more than $4.5 billion in debt from the company's balance sheet.

The company said it has sufficient capital to run its operations smoothly throughout the restructuring process, and expects mining operations and customer shipments to continue uninterrupted. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

