Arch Coal revenue falls 6.2 pct

Oct 28 Arch Coal Inc reported a 6.2
percent drop in quarterly revenue as coal sales dropped by about
2 million tons.
Revenue fell to $742.2 million in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $791.3 million a year earlier.
However, the company's net loss narrowed to $97.2 million,
or 46 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 61 cents per
share.
In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a charge of
about $200 million.
