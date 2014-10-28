版本:
Arch Coal revenue falls 6.2 pct

Oct 28 Arch Coal Inc reported a 6.2 percent drop in quarterly revenue as coal sales dropped by about 2 million tons.

Revenue fell to $742.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $791.3 million a year earlier.

However, the company's net loss narrowed to $97.2 million, or 46 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share.

In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a charge of about $200 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
