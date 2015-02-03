Arch Coal reports smaller loss, suspends dividend

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 U.S. miner Arch Coal Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, but suspended its annual dividend, citing weak coal prices.
Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, slashed its quarterly dividend last week on expectations that prices of natural gas would stay low in 2015, keeping a lid on demand for coal.
Arch Coal's net loss shrank to $240.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $371.2 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.6 percent to $745.2 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.