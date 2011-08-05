UPDATE 1-Arch Chemicals profit falls

NEW YORK Aug 5 Arch Chemicals Inc ARJ.N,
which is being bought by drug industry supplier Lonza Group
LONN.VX, posted a lower quarterly profit and revenue that
missed analysts' expectations due to a delay in sales of its
pool-cleaning chemicals.
For the second quarter Arch reported income from continuing
operations of $37.4 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with
$43.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Second quarter revenue was $443.8 million, compared with
$441.4 million a year before. Analysts had expected revenue of
$459.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Arch makes biocide chemicals that kill common bacteria and
are used in a variety of consumer products, including dandruff
shampoo, wood sealants and pool water cleaners.
(Reporting by Roy Strom and Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)