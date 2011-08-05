UPDATE 2-Delay in sales hurts Arch Chemicals profit

* Q2 adj EPS $1.48 vs $1.79 expected by analysts
* Revenue $443.8 mln vs $459.4 mln Wall St estimate
* Weak sales in pool-cleaning chemicals business
* Shares down 1.2 pct
(Adds EPS estimate, detail on Lonza deal, adjusted EPS, share
price)
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Arch Chemicals Inc ARJ.N,
which is being bought by drug industry supplier Lonza Group,
reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue
because of a delay in sales of its pool-cleaning chemicals.
The company said adjusted income from continuing operations
fell more than 13 percent to $37.7 million, and revenue rose
less than 1 percent. Arch said the drop in profit mainly
resulted from a U.S. mass retailer pushing back restocking its
inventory of Arch's pool-cleaning chemicals into the third
quarter.
The company also said increased costs and unfavorable
weather patterns in the early part of the pool season hurt
profits.
Arch makes biocide chemicals that kill common bacteria and
are used in a variety of consumer products, including dandruff
shampoo, wood sealants and pool water cleaners.
It's those products that led Switzerland-based Lonza to bid
$1.2 billion for Arch last month. Once the deal closes, Lonza
will be the world's largest company in the multibillion-dollar
microbial biocides market. [ID:nLDE76A03G]
Arch did not release a 2011 outlook because of the Lonza
deal.
The fragmented microbial control market, currently valued
at around $10 billion, is growing at some 4 percent to 6
percent per year, while demand for products to help prevent
hospital-acquired infections or to stop germs spreading in
swimming pools is growing at a stronger pace.
For the second quarter Arch reported income from continuing
operations of $37.4 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with
$43.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding unusual items, income from continuing operations
was $37.7 million, or $1.48 per share. Analysts on average had
expected $1.79 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Second quarter revenue was $443.8 million, compared with
$441.4 million a year before. Analysts expected $459.4
million.
Last month the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filed an insider-trading lawsuit, accusing three Swiss entities
of bulking up on Arch shares just before the deal was
announced. [ID:nN1E76H0FZ]
Shares of the Connecticut-based company fell 1.2 percent,
or 55 cents, in early trading to $46.40.
(Reporting by Roy Strom and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)