公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Arch Coal shares up 6.7 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Oct 26 Arch Coal Inc : * Shares up 6.7 percent in premarket trade

