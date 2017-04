April 23 Arch Coal Inc, the second-largest U.S. coal producer, reported a loss in the first quarter due to lower prices and sales volumes, and the company cut its capex forecast by about $30 million for the year.

The net loss was $70 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net loss widened to $71.8 million, or 34 cents per share, from $7.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.