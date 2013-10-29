版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 19:53 BJT

Arch Coal posts loss due to weak prices of steel-making coal

Oct 29 Arch Coal Inc reported a quarterly net loss due to weak prices of coal used to make steel.

The company posted a net loss of $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Arch Coal reported a profit of $45.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $791.3 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐