CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Arch Coal cuts shipment outlook as prices remain weak

(Corrects first bullet point to say loss was $0.60/share, not
$0.42/share. Also corrects estimate to $0.42/share from
$0.60/share)
* First-quarter adjusted loss $0.60/share vs est.
$0.42/share
* Revenue nearly flat at $736 million
April 22 U.S. coal miner Arch Coal Inc
said it expects to ship fewer tons of steel-making metallurgical
coal this year after posting a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss due to lower prices and weak demand.
Weak steel demand and excess supplies of metallurgical coal
have depressed prices, pushing several companies to shutter
mines and cut costs.
Arch Coal, like other coal producers, is paring its assets.
The company sold its Hazard thermal mining complex in Kentucky
and a unit making cascading conveyor cars in the first quarter.
Arch Coal said on Tuesday it would focus on producing met
coal from its low-cost assets in Appalachia, where it has eight
mines.
The company cut the top end of its 2014 cash cost outlook
for its Appalachian operations to $66 per ton from $67 per ton,
but maintained the lower end at $63.
Arch Coal said it now expects to ship between 6.3 million
and 7.3 million tons of met coal in 2014, lower than its prior
estimate of 7.5-8.5 million tons.
The company's net loss widened to $124.1 million, or 59
cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $70
million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted loss was 60 cents per share, higher than the
average analyst estimate of 42 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was nearly flat at $736 million but topped the
average analyst estimate of $717.7 million.
Arch Coal shares were little changed in pre-market trading
on Tuesday. The stock has risen nearly 12 percent this year to
Monday's close of $4.97.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)