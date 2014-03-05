BRIEF-Well firm Archer wins $96 mln, 2-yr contract

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
OSLO, March 5 Well firm Archer says:
* Secures modular rig contract in Britain from Talisman Sinopec Energy
* The initia two-year contract value is $96 million. Mobilisation is scheduled during the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing