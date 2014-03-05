版本:
BRIEF-Well firm Archer wins $96 mln, 2-yr contract

OSLO, March 5 Well firm Archer says:

* Secures modular rig contract in Britain from Talisman Sinopec Energy

* The initia two-year contract value is $96 million. Mobilisation is scheduled during the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
