ADM, others to answer US lawsuit alleging false claims in corn syrup advertizing

| July 31
July 31 Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill
Inc and other firms must answer a lawsuit by sugar farmers and
trade groups over alleged false claims made in advertizing for
corn syrup, a judge in California ruled on Tuesday.
Sugar producers and trade associations sued for false
advertizing in Los Angeles in April 2011, saying that claims
that "your body can't tell the difference" between corn syrup
and common table sugar were wrong.
A written ruling by U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall
said the plaintiffs "allege with particularity facts for a false
advertizing claim" against ADM, Cargill, Tate & Lyle
and Corn Products, which changed its name to Ingredion
in May.
The Corn Refiners Association, which includes the companies
as members, said on its website the decision was "solely about
who is included in the lawsuit and has no bearing on the merits
of the case which are about ensuring that consumers get the
facts regarding high fructose corn syrup".
A spokeswoman for ADM declined to comment on the ruling,
while representatives of the other companies were not
immediately available.
Adam Fox, a lawyer for the Western Sugar Cooperative,
described the ruling to allow the lawsuit to proceed as "an
important win for all American consumers and my clients".
The case is Western Sugar Cooperative v
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company et al in the U.S. District Court
for the Central District of California No. 11-03473.