公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五

ADM's Asia trading chief Frederik Groth leaves the company

SINGAPORE Jan 13 The chief executive at U.S. agricultural commodities firm ADM's trading arm in Asia, Frederik Groth, has left the company, two traders and a company source said on Friday.

The company said it does not comment on personnel matters. It was not clear as to why he had left the company. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Dominique Patton in BEIJING; Editing by Richard Pullin)
