ADM sues Canadian Pacific over service disruptions

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
CHICAGO, March 23 Archer Daniels Midland Co has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Pacific over service disruptions in 2013 and 2014 at crop-processing plants in North Dakota and Minnesota, alleging they stemmed in part from cost-cutting and the Canadian railroad's pursuit of merger partners.
Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders and processors, filed suit against CP in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on March 18, seeking damages "resulting from one of the worst and most persistent railroad service failures experienced by ADM in many years." (Reporting By Nick Carey and Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.