CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Archer Daniels Midland names Juan Luciano CEO

Nov 6 U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels
Midland Co named Juan Luciano chief executive, effective
Jan. 1. Luciano succeeds Patricia Woertz, who will remain as
ADM's chairman and is expected to retire in May 2016.
Luciano joined ADM in 2011 and currently serves as chief
operating officer responsible for leading and running the
company's global operations, ADM said in a statement.
Woertz has been CEO of the Chicago-based company for the
last 9 years.
Luciano, who holds an industrial engineering degree from the
Buenos Aires Institute of Technology, previously worked with the
Dow Chemical Co.
ADM, along with Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and
Louis Dreyfus Corp, are known as the "ABCD"
companies, which dominate the flow of agricultural commodities
around the world.
Earlier this week, ADM reported a rise in quarterly profit
and said its biofuel business will remain strong in 2015 due to
the low cost of corn.
