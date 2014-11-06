CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Archer Daniels Midland names Juan Luciano CEO

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Woertz will retire in May 2016)

Nov 6 U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co named Juan Luciano chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Luciano succeeds Patricia Woertz, who will remain as ADM's chairman and is expected to retire in May 2016.

Luciano joined ADM in 2011 and currently serves as chief operating officer responsible for leading and running the company's global operations, ADM said in a statement.

Woertz has been CEO of the Chicago-based company for the last 9 years.

Luciano, who holds an industrial engineering degree from the Buenos Aires Institute of Technology, previously worked with the Dow Chemical Co.

ADM, along with Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp, are known as the "ABCD" companies, which dominate the flow of agricultural commodities around the world.

Earlier this week, ADM reported a rise in quarterly profit and said its biofuel business will remain strong in 2015 due to the low cost of corn. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)