ADM says exploring "strategic options" for dry-mill ethanol plants

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 U.S. agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co is studying "strategic options" for its U.S. corn ethanol dry-mills as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures, CEO Juan Luciano said on Tuesday.
ADM, one of the world's largest producers of ethanol, said its fourth-quarter profit dropped in part because slumping crude oil prices and burdensome ethanol stocks have eroded ethanol margins.
However, ADM forecast a slight increase in U.S. ethanol exports in 2016 on rising demand from India and China.
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance