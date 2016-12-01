UPDATE 1-ADM sells stake in Australia's GrainCorp

(Adds background, CEO quote, share prices)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Dec 1 U.S. agricultural commodities
trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has sold its 19.9
percent stake in GrainCorp Ltd to underwriters UBS just
three years after a failed bid to wholly acquire the Australian
grain handler, ADM said on Thursday.
The sale to the Swiss bank was valued at A$387 million
($286.92 million), or A$8.53 a share, ADM said.
ADM's A$2.8 billion bid to buy Australia's largest listed
grain handler was blocked by government regulators in 2013 near
the peak of a grain market boom.
Commodities prices have since tumbled and ADM and rival
agribusinesses are focusing increasingly on higher-margin
businesses such as natural food ingredients and specialty
commodities to boost slumping returns.
"This transaction will allow us to further reduce our
invested capital, and it will provide cash that we can redeploy
to higher-return investments," ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan
Luciano said in a statement.
ADM had been shopping its GrainCorp stake this year, but was
unable to find a buyer for the entire stake and canceled the
sale process in July 2016, sources said.
ADM shares were up about 2.5 percent on Thursday at $44.31,
up nearly 21 percent since the beginning of 2016. GrainCorp
shares drifted lower to A$8.71 in early trading on the
Australian Stock Exchange on Friday, up less than 1 percent on
the year.
($1 = 1.3488 Australian dollars)
