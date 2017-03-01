ADM grain elevator shut down because of Illinois storm damage

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
CHICAGO, March 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co shut down a grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it sustained moderate damage in a storm on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The facility was expected to be operational by Friday, spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said in an email. A second elevator and a river terminal in Ottawa received only minor damage and were still operating, she added.
The elevators have a combined storage capacity for about 1.3 million bushels of grain and soybeans, according to grain industry data. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Grant McCool)
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.