ADM could use drones from 2016 to get crop insurance claims data

CHICAGO, April 22 Archer Daniels Midland Co
plans to use drones to gather data on crop insurance
claims as soon as the summer of 2016, its risk services head
told Reuters on Wednesday.
ADM's Crop Risk Services Inc won clearance to use drones
earlier this month from the Federal Aviation Administration,
which currently bans their commercial use, and will begin
testing the technology in the U.S. Midwest this year.
The unmanned aircraft can gather data about crop damage from
hail, wind, flooding and drought, and automatically upload the
information to the company's claims software, Greg Mills,
president of ADM CRS, said in a telephone interview.
The company is one of a small number of businesses with
agriculture connections, including Monsanto Co's Climate
Corp and Trimble Navigation Ltd, that have received
exemptions to the FAA's ban on commercial use.
The FAA proposed rules on commercial drones in February that
limit their use, but final regulations may not be in place for
two years.
Mills said cost savings from using the drones were likely to
be "significant" for ADM CRS, but declined to give any detailed
estimate.
"I think it will create some general efficiencies and some
specific efficiencies for claims," Mills told Reuters, adding
the company already owns two drones and has contracted for
another two.
The FAA exemption allows ADM CRS to use only Phantom 2
Vision quadcopters made by Shenzhen, China-based Da-Jiang
Innovations, which according to the company's website, cost
about $900 apiece. ADM CRS would need further FAA approval to
fly different aircraft.
Drones can be deployed to find and assess multiple areas of
crop damage over a broad area. Currently, claims adjusters often
have to physically walk out into a field to measure the extent
of crop damage, Mills said.
"The goal is to test the savings to the business in the
Midwest and then potentially release nodes of equipment by next
spring to be used for the summer of 2016 for use in a larger
area," he said.
The FAA exemption allows ADM CRS to fly its drones only
within 400 feet of the ground and within sight of the operator.
Pilots must also have a farmer's permission to fly over their
land.
Crop insurance is used by farmers to protect their income
from losses caused by natural disasters. About 90 percent of
planted farmland is covered by insurance every year.
