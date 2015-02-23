EU opens in-depth study of Cargill's planned buy of ADM chocolate unit

BRUSSELS Feb 23 The European Commission said on
Monday it had opened an in-depth investigation into Cargill
Inc's planned acquisition of the industrial chocolate
business of rival Archer Daniels Midland Co.
The EU executive said it now had until July 8 to investigate
the planned $440 million deal designed to expand Cargill's
production capacity in North America.
The Commission said its preliminary investigation had shown
potential competition concerns in the supply of industrial
chocolate to customers in Germany and Britain, where Cargill,
ADM and Barry Callebaut were the main suppliers to customers.
"The proposed transaction could eliminate an important
competitor and reduce the choice of suitable suppliers in
already concentrated markets, which could lead to price
increases," the Commission said in a statement.
