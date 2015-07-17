EU conditionally clears Cargill purchase of ADM chocolate business

BRUSSELS, July 17 The European Commission said
on Friday that it had approved Cargill's $440 million
acquisition of rival Archer Daniels Midland Co's global
chocolate business, subject to conditions.
The Commission said its investigation had shown the deal
would reduce competition in an already concentrated market for
industrial chocolate and risked increasing prices for customers
located near the parties' German plants, especially small and
medium-sized customers.
The Commission said its approval was therefore conditional
upon Cargill divesting ADM's industrial chocolate plant in
Mannheim, Germany, to a suitable purchaser so as to address the
Commission's concerns.
The Commission said it had found that Swiss rival Barry
Callebaut was a more significant competitor in Belgium,
Britain and France, so there were no competition concerns there.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)