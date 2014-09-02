Cargill agrees to buy ADM's chocolate business for $440 million

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Cargill Inc said it
has agreed to buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's global
chocolate business for $440 million in a move to expand its
production capacity in North America.
The deal includes three North American chocolate plants and
three in Europe, and increases production capacity, particularly
in North America, it said.
The deal comes just over four months since ADM ditched plans
to sell its cocoa and chocolate business after long-running
negotiations collapsed.
Cargill had been in final-stage talks to buy the combined
operation, sources told Reuters last year.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)