ADM to sell crop insurance business to Validus Holdings

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
CHICAGO Jan 30 U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd, the companies announced on Monday.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of this year pending a regulatory review, includes a services agreement under which ADM will continue to offer insurance products and grain marketing services to CRS customers, the company said.
ADM said it expects to record a book gain upon closing.
The sale comes amid a commodities market downturn that has squeezed margins for ADM and other agribusinesses and prompted divestments of lower-margin and noncore businesses.
Rival Cargill Inc sold its crop insurance unit in December 2015. ADM is in the process of selling its ethanol-producing corn dry mills amid persistently weak margins.
"We regularly evaluate our portfolio to ensure that our businesses and assets best fit our strategy to maximize long-term returns," said Joe Taets, president of ADM's Agricultural Services unit.
"As a result of that ongoing process, we have identified a better strategic fit for the Crop Risk Services business," he said.
ADM shares closed down 0.9 percent at $44.13 on Monday, a week ahead of the release of fourth-quarter results. Validus shares were down 0.7 percent at $56.51. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina