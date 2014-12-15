版本:
RPT-Olam agrees to buy ADM's cocoa business

NEW YORK Dec 15 Olam International Ltd will buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business for $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, catapulting the Singapore-based commodities merchant into the top tier of the niche bean processing industry.

For ADM, the deal caps off a year-long effort to offload its chocolate and cocoa businesses. In September, it sold its smaller chocolate business to rival Cargill for $440 million. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)
