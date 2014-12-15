RPT-Olam agrees to buy ADM's cocoa business

(Repeats without changes to resolve technical formatting glitch)

NEW YORK Dec 15 Olam International Ltd will buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business for $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, catapulting the Singapore-based commodities merchant into the top tier of the niche bean processing industry.

For ADM, the deal caps off a year-long effort to offload its chocolate and cocoa businesses. In September, it sold its smaller chocolate business to rival Cargill for $440 million. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)