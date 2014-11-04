ADM Q3 profit up on good processing margins; revenue slips

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported higher third quarter earnings on Tuesday on strong corn and soybean processing margins, but revenue fell from a year ago.
Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $747 million, or $1.14 per share, up from $476 million, or 72 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 81 cents per share, up from 47 cents a year ago. Analysts had expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $18.18 billion, down from $21.39 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: