版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 20:17 BJT

ADM profit drops on weak ethanol margins, limited U.S. exports

CHICAGO Nov 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit on weak ethanol margins and as a strong dollar and ample South American crop supplies limited grain exports from the United States.

Chicago-based ADM reported a net third-quarter profit of $252 million, or 41 cents per share, down from $747 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings fell to 60 cents per share from 86 cents a year ago, Analysts expected 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐