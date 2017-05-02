版本:
Agricultural trader ADM's 1st-qtr profit jumps 47 pct

May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, as higher U.S. exports of corn and soybeans boosted volumes and margins.

Net profit attributable to ADM rose to $339 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $230 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.99 billion from $14.38 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
