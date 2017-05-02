Agricultural trader ADM's 1st-qtr profit jumps 47 pct

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, as higher U.S. exports of corn and soybeans boosted volumes and margins.
Net profit attributable to ADM rose to $339 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $230 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $14.99 billion from $14.38 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.