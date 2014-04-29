ADM earnings dip as cold drives up grain handling costs

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday said quarterly earnings slipped as a cold U.S. winter drove up costs for grain merchandising and handling.
Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings for the first quarter ended March 31 of $267 million, or 40 cents per share, down from $269 million, or 41 cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were 55 cents per share, up from 46 cents a year ago. Analysts had expected 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $20.7 billion, down from $21.7 billion a year earlier and below analysts' estimates for $22 billion.
ADM Chief Executive Patricia Woertz called the results "mixed." (Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V