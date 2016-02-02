UPDATE 2-ADM profit down on weak ethanol, exports; shares plunge

(Recasts, adds quote, background, share price)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO Feb 2 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday on poor ethanol margins and depressed U.S. grain exports and cautioned that tough market conditions could persist in the year ahead, sending shares tumbling 8 percent.

Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's largest ethanol producers, also said it has launched a "strategic review" of its U.S. dry-mill ethanol plants, which have struggled amid a sharp downturn in crude oil prices and ample U.S. biofuel stockpiles.

"Margin continues to be low and even with our improvements in cost we are concerned about the long-term from the dry mill ethanol part of the industry," Chief Executive Juan Luciano said.

All options for the company's three dry milling facilities are on the table, he said.

Luciano offered a gloomy outlook for at least the first half of 2016 due to weak energy prices, massive global grain stocks and a strong dollar that has made U.S. exports less competitive. The company will focus on running more efficiently, with an objective of $275 million of run-rate savings this year, he said.

ADM was the latest large agribusiness hurt by the commodities market downturn.

The core businesses for ADM and rivals such as Bunge Ltd and privately held Cargill Inc buy, sell, transport, store and process grains and oilseeds. Margins are typically thin, but volumes are massive when crop supplies are good and prices are low, as they currently are.

Cargill last month reported a 13 percent profit decline in its most recent quarter on slumping commodities prices and weak demand in some markets. Bunge reports quarterly results next week.

ADM said net fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-time items, fell to 61 cents per share from $1.00 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected 64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including gains from the sale of its global cocoa business and other one-time items, quarterly earnings were $718 million, or $1.19 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.08 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings for ADM's agricultural services segment, its largest by revenue, slumped 49 percent. Corn processing profit plunged 55 percent and oilseed processing profit dropped 46 percent. ADM's food ingredients and flavorings unit, its smallest business segment, notched a profit gain of 18 percent.

At midday, ADM shares were down 8.3 percent at $32.51 a share. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)