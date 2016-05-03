ADM profit plunges on reduced U.S. grain exports

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 53.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a commodities rout and lower U.S. grain exports.
The net income attributable to ADM fell to $230 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $493 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $14.38 billion from $17.51 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.