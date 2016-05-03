版本:
ADM profit plunges on reduced U.S. grain exports

May 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 53.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a commodities rout and lower U.S. grain exports.

The net income attributable to ADM fell to $230 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $493 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $14.38 billion from $17.51 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)

