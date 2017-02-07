版本:
Archer Daniels Midland's profit falls 41 pct

Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $424 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $718 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $16.50 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
