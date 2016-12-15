Archer Daniels Midland fined $25,000 for corn trading violations

CHICAGO Dec 15 Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's biggest agricultural trading houses, has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle charges it broke rules in the U.S. corn futures market, exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Thursday.

The violations appeared to document rare instances in which ADM, one of the biggest U.S. grain exporters, has been penalized by the CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other markets. An online search of disciplinary records showed no other offenses.

An ADM spokeswoman had no immediate comment. The company did not admit or deny committing violations, according to a CME disciplinary notice.

A CME panel found that ADM, through two of its subsidiaries, improperly executed transactions in December 2014, the notice said.

ADM "maintained ownership and control of the accounts on both sides of the transaction" and executed the orders "for the purpose of transferring positions between ADM subsidiaries," according to CME.

The process in which a trader buys and sells futures contracts to himself or an entity he controls is known as wash trading, and is banned under U.S. futures law.

The fine for settling the charges is tiny for ADM, which has a market capitalization of about $26 billion.

