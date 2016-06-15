版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 17:56 BJT

Commodities trader ADM to raise stake in Singapore's Wilmar

SINGAPORE, June 15 Commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) is raising its stake in Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd to about 22 percent for about S$428.8 million ($316.6 million), according to a stock exchange filing.

ADM agreed to buy about 127 million shares at S$3.3765 per share, the exchange filing late on Tuesday showed. ADM held about a 20 percent stake before the transaction.

The shares are being sold by a firm linked to Wilmar's Executive Deputy Chairman Martua Sitorus.

($1 = 1.3543 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐