Archer Daniels Midland increases stake in Wilmar

CHICAGO Oct 20 U.S. grains trader Archer
Daniels Midland Co has increased its stake in Wilmar
International Ltd of Singapore in its latest bid to
expand in Asia.
ADM's purchases represented about 22 percent of Wilmar
shares traded on Singapore's exchange on Tuesday, Wilmar said in
a regulatory filing. Wilmar shares reached their highest price
since Aug. 6, and its stock ended up 8.9 percent at 3.17
Singapore dollars.
ADM declined to say how many shares it had purchased or
disclose the size of its expanded stake. ADM owned 17.3 percent
of Wilmar in February, according to U.S. regulatory documents.
The purchases were "opportunistic with respect to share
price" and foreign exchange rates, an ADM spokesman said.
ADM has focused on expanding its dealings in Asia to take
advantage of the region's growing middle-class population. Chief
Executive Juan Luciano sits on Wilmar's board and in March, ADM
put its chief financial officer in charge of business in Asia to
accelerate the company's strategy.
In 2013, ADM failed in a A$2.8 billion ($2.18 billion) bid
to acquire Australian grain handler Graincorp Ltd, a
deal that would have improved its access to Asian markets. ADM
still owns about 20 percent of Graincorp.
($1 = $1.39 Singapore dollars)
