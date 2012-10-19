版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 20:49 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-Archer Daniels holds 14.9 percent interest in Graincorp Limited

Oct 19 Oct 19 Archer Daniels Midland Co : * ADM acquires 14.9 percent interest in Graincorp Limited * Source text * Further company coverage

