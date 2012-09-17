版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 03:40 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: ADM's ratings unaffected by exchange offer

Sept 17 Archer Daniels Midland Co : * Moody's: adm's exchange offer will not affect its a2 rating or stable outlook * Rpt-moody's: adm's exchange offer will not affect its a2 rating or stable

outlook

