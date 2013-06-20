ADM says in talks to sell cocoa business

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
NEW YORK, June 20 Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its cocoa business.
"We are currently engaged in discussions about the potential sale of our cocoa business," a statement said.
Few other details were available, but a move to sell comes as Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, the world's largest industrial chocolate maker, finalizes its acquisition of Petra Foods' cocoa operations, tightening its grip on the global cocoa market.
ADM is one of the four "ABCD" companies that dominate the global trade in agricultural goods, alongside Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4