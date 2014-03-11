Investment bank Houlihan Lokey to buy rival ArchPoint - WSJ

March 11 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc will
acquire smaller rival ArchPoint Partners to expand its
technology mergers business, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Los Angeles-based Houlihan is likely to announce the deal
for an undisclosed sum on Tuesday, the Journal said. ()
ArchPoint focuses on software and technology companies.
Among its deals, the San Francisco-based company advised ICG
Group in the sale of its Channel Intelligence unit to
Google Inc for $125 million last year.
Houlihan is owned by its employees and Orix USA Corp, a
subsidiary of Japan's Orix Corp. The firm has advised
on some of the largest U.S. bankruptcies, including Lehman
Brothers, General Motors Corp and Enron.
The companies could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.