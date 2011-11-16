Equity Residential emerges as lead bidder for Archstone - WSJ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
Nov 16 Apartment landlord Equity Residential has emerged as the lead bidder to buy a 53 percent stake in rival Archstone and has offered more than $2.5 billion in cash and stock for the deal, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.
The owners of Archstone -- Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc -- had approached Vornado Realty Trust and others as they sought buyers for the apartment-building company's assets, sources told Reuters in June.
The proposed sale to Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real-estate mogul Sam Zell, would value Archstone at about $16 billion, including some $11 billion in debt held mostly by government-sponsored mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Journal said.
The owners also received bids from AvalonBay Communities Inc , Blackstone Group LP and Brookfield Asset Management, the newspaper said.
Equity Residential could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S business hours. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.